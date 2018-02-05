Classy and Well done @justintimberlake . Great job man.
A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Feb 4, 2018 at 5:36pm PST
came for Timberlake, left with a new appreciation for the game. what a dang super bowl, and what a dang treat to be in the room. thanks for having me to the Pegula’s and Bills! 🙌🏼
A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:27pm PST
✨we’re not having any fun at all.✨
A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:59pm PST
“Oooooooh…. you almost had it!….” sorry this was too funny not to post guys 😂
A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:55pm PST
Everything about this thing is epiiiiic! #sblii #superbowl
A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on Feb 4, 2018 at 2:23pm PST
Big game….
A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on Feb 4, 2018 at 4:26pm PST
#Repost @snfonnbc ・・・ Two teams enter #SBLII but only one can be #TheChampion
A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:24am PST
