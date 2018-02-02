We’re kicking off our series of SIX free “MEAT & Greet” raffles all around BUZN Country.

Win tickets to BUZ’NHalfDUZ’N with backstage passes to meet Morgan, Granger, Jon Pardi, Kip Moore, Brandon, or our super-secret artist.  PLUS, delicious “meat” for your grill.

 TUESDAY (2/6)

McHugh’s Public House in Savage w/Lucas

6p – 8p

 THURSDAY (2/8)

Babe’s in Lakeville w/Dubs

Tim Sigler will be playing at 8pm

6p – 8p

 

Other locations and dates will be posted on our FB page soon, check to see when we’ll be in your neighborhood!

