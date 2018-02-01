As heard on BUZ*N, Chef Kurt Chenier taught TJ to make a Beer Cheese Dip you can make for your Big Game Party.

Ingredients:

1# ​Cheddar, Shredded

½ cup ​Carrots, Diced

½ cup ​Onion, Diced

1 tsp​Worcestershire Sauce

1 tbls​White Vinegar

2 qts. ​Whole Milk

1 pint​Heavy Whipping Cream

36 oz​Beer

8 oz​Butter

12oz ​Flour

2 oz​Salt

½ Tbls​White Pepper, Ground

Pinch​Cayenne Pepper

.5 Tbls​Garlic Powder

.5 Tbls ​Onion

12 oz​Chicken Stock

Method:

Use a large stock and place over medium heat. Sautee onions and carrots with the butter until soft. Add the flour and dry spices and stir. This will form a roux. Let this cook for 5-7 minutes, be careful not burn and turn the heat down if needed. Now add all the wet ingredients and whisk everything together. Slowly bring the temperature up to a simmer and the sauce will begin to thicken. Keep whisking to avoid any sticking to the bottom of the pan. Slowly add the cheddar and allow it to melt. Meanwhile, use an immersion blender to puree the mixture until smooth.

Optional: You can use a regular blender if an immersion blender is not available. Also, for an extra smooth sauce, strain with a mesh strainer or china cap.

Serve in a crockpot or off the stove with your favorite pretzel, crusty bread or crackers.

Enjoy!!