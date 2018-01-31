Jimmy Fallon (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I got to thinking about this,” he said in a video posted to “The Tonight Show” Twitter account. “Maybe instead of going to a restaurant, I’ll just show up at some random person’s house for dinner — bring a bottle of wine, hang out, meet the family.”

Minnesotans are invited to submit a recipe and a reason why Fallon should visit their home for a chance to host the TV star. Submissions should be emailed to JimmyVisitsMinnesota@tonightshow.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live