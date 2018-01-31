“I got to thinking about this,” he said in a video posted to “The Tonight Show” Twitter account. “Maybe instead of going to a restaurant, I’ll just show up at some random person’s house for dinner — bring a bottle of wine, hang out, meet the family.”
Minnesotans are invited to submit a recipe and a reason why Fallon should visit their home for a chance to host the TV star. Submissions should be emailed to JimmyVisitsMinnesota@tonightshow.com.
Jimmy is coming to Minnesota for the Super Bowl and wants to try a home-cooked meal! If you want to host Jimmy, send an e-mail to JimmyVisitsMinnesota@tonightshow.com with a special recipe you’d like him to try and why he should visit your home! pic.twitter.com/cKAE1qQklZ
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 1, 2018