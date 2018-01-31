Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Mike Fisher is officially coming back to the Nashville Predators.

According to a report from ESPN, the former captain rejoined the team this morning after last night’s loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Bear with me I’m still a little out of breath from the skate this morning,” Fisher joked. “It’s great to be back.” He admitted that “it always bugged me guys coming out of retirement. I never really thought it was possible.” But Fisher said “the more I thought about it — I really didn’t decide until recently — I thought about the opportunity, how good this team is.”

Fisher will turn 38 on June 5. He’s the fifth-leading goal-scorer in Predators history with 109.

