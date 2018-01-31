Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

BG is classing it up. Classical music style.

For one night only, Brantley Gilbert will take the stage (May 4th) at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater alongside the Ones That Like Me Orchestra, conducted by Jim Gray.

“There are so many great songwriters in Nashville; I think it’s easy to get caught up in what an artist stands for and maybe lose what those songs are. Every song I write is a piece of my life, and over time, I’ve learned a lot of other people’s lives, too. That’s special, and this seemed like a very special – and different — way to present these songs. It’s the last thing people expect, I know. But I think when folks hear how these songs fill out with the classic instruments, they’re going to be surprised at what’s there,” says Gilbert in a press release.

Tickets for the show will be available to members of the BG Nation in a pre-sale starting on Wed., Jan. 31 at 11AM EST and will go on sale to the public on Fri., Feb, 2 at 11AM EST.