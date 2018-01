Dilly Dilly! Come see if you’re a friend of the crown, or if you’ll be banished to The “Pit of Misery”! The event is FREE at Erik The Red from 4p-11p. Lucas will be there from 4-6pm. Listen to the sweet sounds of the friends of the Crown:

4pm-6pm Tim Sigler

6:15pm-7:45pm JT & the Gunslingers

8:15pm-10:00 pm The Plott Hounds