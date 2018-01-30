It’s not every year that the Super Bowl comes to your city. Opening Night Presented By Gatorade was at the X last night, and let me tell you it’s a media circus! Hundreds of media members from around the country gathered at the X to ask the Patriots and Eagles random, unique, not having to do with football questions! One thing I’ve always wanted to do was to be part of Media Day and I finally got my chance. From my experience last night, the piece of advice I have is to keep your head on a swivel cause you never know who you’ll see! Check out the sights from Opening Night below..

The Patriots were on the floor first.

Started off the night with sea of reporters behind me waiting for Tom Brady

It’s unreal how many cameras there were, but I guess that’s expected when you’re the “GOAT”

Headcoach Bill Belichick

WR Brandin Cooks

I ran into Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick Guerillmo!

Then it was the Eagles Turn to take the floor

I started off asking WR Alshon Jeffery since he predicted he was going to win the Super Bowl this year did he have any other betting advice

QB Nick Foles

Zach Ertz being interviewed by his wife Julie

RB LeGarrette Blount

RB Jay Ajayi

Coach Doug Pederson

I then saw Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner

And I ran into Panthers WR Steve Smith

Last but not least I made the NFL Network