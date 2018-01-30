By Mike Dubs

It’s not every year that the Super Bowl comes to your city. Opening Night Presented By Gatorade was at the X last night, and let me tell you it’s a media circus! Hundreds of media members from around the country gathered at the X to ask the Patriots and Eagles random, unique, not having to do with football questions! One thing I’ve always wanted to do was to be part of Media Day and I finally got my chance. From my experience last night, the piece of advice I have is to keep your head on a swivel cause you never know who you’ll see! Check out the sights from Opening Night below..

The Patriots were on the floor first.

Started off the night with sea of reporters behind me waiting for Tom Brady

photo jan 29 6 46 42 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

photo jan 30 12 22 58 am My Experience At Media Opening Night

It’s unreal how many cameras there were, but I guess that’s expected when you’re the “GOAT”

photo jan 29 8 00 43 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

photo jan 29 8 07 11 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

photo jan 29 7 12 13 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

Headcoach Bill Belichick

photo jan 29 7 52 30 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

WR Brandin Cooks

photo jan 29 8 10 45 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

 

I ran into Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick Guerillmo!

 

photo jan 29 8 01 07 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

Then it was the Eagles Turn to take the floor

I started off asking WR Alshon Jeffery since he predicted he was going to win the Super Bowl this year did he have any other betting advice

QB Nick Foles

photo jan 29 9 15 20 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

Zach Ertz being interviewed by his wife Julie

photo jan 29 9 14 50 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

RB LeGarrette Blount

photo jan 29 9 21 03 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

RB Jay Ajayi

photo jan 29 9 37 03 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

Coach Doug Pederson

photo jan 29 9 29 38 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

I then saw Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner

photo jan 29 8 23 35 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

And I ran into Panthers WR Steve Smith

photo jan 29 9 22 43 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

Last but not least I made the NFL Network

photo jan 29 9 54 10 pm My Experience At Media Opening Night

