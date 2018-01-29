Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

On the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet, country artists stole the show. Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren always look great but their interview with E! will make you love them even more.

The couple spoke with host Giuliana Rancic about their daughters Willa Gray and Ada James. When asked about the adoption process, Lauren gave a very honest answer…

“Oh my word,” Lauren says. “It is definitely the hardest thing we’ve ever been though. But I think it needs to be hard because you have to fight for that baby…It’s a battle to bring that child home.”