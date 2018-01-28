By Scott T. Sterling

It was country’s biggest moment on music’s biggest night.

A group of country music stars came together onstage to honor those lost at the Route 91 Festival shooting tragedy in Las Vegas.

Eric Church, Maren Morris and the Brothers Osborne united for a somber take on Eric Clapton’s 1992 hit, “Tears in Heaven.”

“On October first, all of country music was reminded, in the most tragic way, the connection we share with our fans, and the healing that music will always provide,” Church said before the performance.

58 people lost their lives while attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival after a gunman opened fire on the crowd from a nearby hotel window.