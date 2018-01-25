Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

After more than 40 years of melting faces with their iconic Southern Rock sound, Lynyrd Skynyrd, is hitting the road one last time.

It’s final Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour will kick off Friday, May 4 in West Palm Beach, FL at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre and will wrap Saturday, September 1 in Atlanta, GA at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. The tour will cross the country throughout the summer over Fridays and Saturdays to give fans one last memorable night of classic American Rock-and-Roll.

Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Announced Dates Below

Friday, May 4 – Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida

Saturday, May 5 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Florida

Friday, May 11 – Starplex Pavilion, Dallas, Texas

Saturday, May 12 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman, Houston, Texas

Friday, May 18 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, Arizona

Saturday, May 19 – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California

Friday, May 25 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California

Saturday, May 26 – Glen Helen Amphitheater, San Bernadino, California

Friday, June 22 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, New Jersey

Saturday, June 23 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre, Wantagh, New York

Friday, June 29 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, North Carolina

Saturday, June 30 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina

Friday, July 6 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Saturday, July 7 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia

Friday, July 13 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, New York

Saturday, July 14 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut

Friday, July 20 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Massachusetts*

Saturday, July 21 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Friday, July 27 – Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, Ohio

Saturday, July 28 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Illinois

Saturday, August 4 – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana

Friday, August 10 – DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit, Michigan+

Saturday, August 11 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Friday, August 17 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Saturday, August 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Missouri

Friday, August 24 – Lakeview Amphitheatre, Syracuse, New York

Saturday, August 25 – KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 31 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, AL

Saturday, September 1 – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, Georgia

*on sale at 11:00am local time

+on sale Saturday, February 3 at 10:00 am local time