Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

Brittany just shared a new photo of baby Memphis on Instagram with the following caption:

Someone’s not too happy about the doc visit today… but he looks so cute. (This onesie is now in the trash due to massive amounts of poop…. oh, and then he peed all over us) ….But how could u be mad at this face?

I mean, look at him. It’s Jason as a baby.