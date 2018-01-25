Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean’s burning love for Georgia sports is well documented.

The country star jumped on social media to congratulate legendary Atlanta Braves infielder Chipper Jones, who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame this week.

Jones was selected in his first year of eligibility and will be inducted into the hall on July 29 along with Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman.

“Congrats to my boy Chipper Jones on getting elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame today,” Aldean shared on Instagram next to a photo of him hanging out with the baseball star who spent his entire 19-year career with the Braves. “Proud of ya brutha and very well deserved.”

See the post below.