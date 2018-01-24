In addition to Kid Rock performing the halftime show, more musical acts have been added to the NHL all star festivities this upcoming weekend in Tampa Bay. Chase Rice will perform during the player introductions, while the Star Spangled Banner will be sung by Brett Young and Calgary native, Lindsay Ell, will handle the Canadian National Anthem.

The All-Star Game will be broadcast live at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 28th.

 

