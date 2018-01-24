Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

Ignore what you’ve heard, because Kacey Musgraves won’t be joining the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Dallas. The singer shot down the rumors on Twitter.
“Oh really? News to me,” she writes alongside the hashtags #nothappening #doesntevenmakesense.

News that she won’t appear on Season 3 of the show is a bummer for some fans, who were quick to share all of the things Musgraves could bring to the Real Housewives series:

