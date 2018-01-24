Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean v

The best duo in country music, Brothers Osborne, will release their much-anticipated sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, on 4/20.

“Port Saint Joe is a sonic representation of who we’ve become not only as a band but as people,” says John Osborne. “Every show we’ve ever played together is on this record. Every song we’ve ever written and every mile we’ve ever ridden has led to the making of this record. Imperfections and all.”

TJ adds, “we shacked up for two weeks to make an unabashed record that would reflect who we are in every way, and in the process we had the most enjoyable and memorable recording experience of our lives.”

The two-time CMA “Vocal Duo of the Year” just released their new single “Shoot Me Straight” off the project which was produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Little Big Town).

Port Saint Joe Track Listing:

Slow Your Roll

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Barry Dean, Troy Verges)

Shoot Me Straight

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Thomas Miller)

I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Shane McAnally, Matt Dragstrem)

Weed, Whiskey and Willie

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Laura Veltz)

Tequila Again

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendall Marvel)

A Couple Wrongs Makin’ It Alright

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Connie Harrington)

Pushing Up Daisies

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendall Marvel)

Drank Like Hank

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendall Marvel)

A Little Bit Trouble

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Dave Barnes)

While You Still Can

(John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Travis Meadows)