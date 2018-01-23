Photo: Jeff Lipsky

“Well, I could always draw growing up,” Paisley said after five hours of painting alongside Nashville artist Rob Hendon. Their masterpiece? A graffiti-style mural inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena that included producing the Predators primary and secondary logos freehand, just by looking at a picture of them.

“When I started doing graffiti, I did it because I had this blank wall at my farm that was about as interesting as that gray wall over there,” he continued. “It was nothing and it’s right behind my studio; its where I want to be creative. I actually wrote on the wall, ‘Sorry, this wall was boring me.’ And that’s kind of what was happening here. This was the most boring wall in Nashville five hours ago.”

Check out the awesome time-lapse video to see how it all came together.