Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Miranda Lambert is an outspoken advocate for shelter dogs. The country singer founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to help shine the spotlight on rescue animals and shelters, and now fans can help her out when she’s on the road.

Related: Miranda Lambert Braves Snow To Reach Tour Bus

Throughout Lambert’s 24-city 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, which kicked off on January 18, MuttNation Foundation will collect dog food, treats, supplies and cash donations for a local shelter. Concertgoers that want to donate can go to the designated “Fill the Little Red Wagon” area, located at the entrance of each venue before the show.

“I always try to combine my two passions which are music and mutts,” Lambert, the proud owner of eight rescue dogs, said in a press release. “I’ve gotten to meet some amazing people that run shelters in the communities where we perform, and I always love connecting with other dog-loving fans.”

In addition to dropping off donations at each concert, fans can sign up for a chance to win a meet and greet with Lambert. For more information, check venue sites online for Little Red Wagon collection times.