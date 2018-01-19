OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

According to science even though Skittles flavors come in different colors, they ALL taste the exact same!

Brandeis University neuropsychologist Don Katz says our senses play tricks on us when the smell and the appearance come into play, which means they can all taste the same without us even realizing.

Basically, our brains associate their colors with certain tastes. For example, we KNOW yellow is supposed to mean lemon, so we THINK yellow tastes like lemon.

So crazy, right?!

