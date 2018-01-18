Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

Keith Urban will be spending a good portion of 2018 on the road promoting his new album Graffiti U. The singer announced the tour and album Wednesday night (Jan. 17) during a surprise pop-up show in Nashville.

The intimate two-hour concert included a performance with Kelsea Ballerini, who will open the North American leg of the tour. During the show, the two country stars sang a cover of Camila Cabello’s “Never Be the Same.” See fan footage of their performance here.

Urban’s 58-city tour kicks off on June 15 in St. Louis and runs through November 3 in Dallas.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” Urban said in a press release. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”

A new single from the upcoming project, “Parallel Line,” is set to be released tomorrow (Jan. 19). Check out Keith’s full tour itinerary below.

6/15 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/22 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/23- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

6/27 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/29 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

6/30 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

7/5 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

7/6 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

7/8 – Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

7/13 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/14 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

7/20 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/21 – Lake Tahoe, N.V. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

7/22 – Lake Tahoe, N.V. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

7/27 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/29 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheatre

8/3 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

8/4 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

8/5 – Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

8/10 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

8/11 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/12 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/15 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

8/17 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

8/18 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/19 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

8/24 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

8/25 – Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

8/26 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

9/7 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

9/8 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

9/14 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

9/15 – London, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

9/19 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell MTS Place

9/21 – Saskatoon, Canada @ SaskTel Centre

9/22 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Rogers Place

9/23 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ ScotiaBank Saddledome

9/25 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

9/27 – Eugene, Ontario, Canada @ Matthew Knight Arena

9/28 – Boise, Idaho @ Taco Bell Arena

9/29 – Missoula, Mt. @ Adams Center

10/4 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/5 – Laughlin, Nev. @ Laughlin Event Center

10/12 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

10/13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

10/14 – Grand Forks, N.D. @ Ralph Engelstad Arena

10/18 – Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

10/19 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

10/20 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

10/24 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

10/25 – Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

10/27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

10/28 – Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

11/1 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena

11/2 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

11/3 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

