When in LA at sunset, gotta sing this song…I haven’t met you yet😊
A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:42pm PST
When in LA at sunset, gotta sing this song…I haven’t met you yet😊
A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:42pm PST
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.