North American Pond Hockey Tournament featuring live music from Eric Paslay (1/18 – 1/21)

Benefitting DinoMights- helping the inner-city youth! https://www.dinomights.com

Tim Sigler and Eric Paslay!

Saturday, January 20, 2018

6:00pm doors open

Maynards on Lake Minnetonka

All guests must be 21 years of age

Win tickets to Pasaly show plus a $50 Maynard’s gift card from Koffy every morning the rest of this week