(credit: Adam Greenwald for BUZN1029.com)

Jordan Davis’ debut album is being released this spring! Home State will be released on March 23 and feature 12 tracks.

The break-out artist told Rolling Stone in an interview that creating the album was a relatively quick process, and that parts of the songwriting stem from real-life inspiration and conversations in the studio. Davis’ Top 20 single “Singles You Up” will be included on the release, in addition to “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” and “Take It From Me.” Davis’ upcoming set of tunes also includes a song from his brother, fellow singer Jacob Davis , who is currently signed to Black River Entertainment and working on his own album.

“Making this record has been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” says Davis in a press release. I want to thank everyone who was involved in bringing this to life especially to my producer Paul Digiovanni and the songwriters that helped me created these songs. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”

Davis had a hand in writing every track on his debut album, and a full track listing can be seen below. Fans can pre-order Home State now in autographed packages from Davis’ website. “Singles You Up” is available for download on iTunes.

Jordan Davis, Home State Track Listing:

1. “Take It From Me” (Jordan Davis, Jason Gantt, Jacob Davis)

2. “Going ‘Round” (Jordan Davis, Ben Daniel, Pavel Dovgalyuk)

3. “More Than I Know” (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Blair Daly)

4. “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” (Jordan Davis, Lonnie Fowler)

5. “Singles You Up” (Jordan Davis, Justin Ebach, Steven Dale Jones)

6. “Sundowners” (Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)

7. “Tough to Tie Down” (Jordan Davis, Jeff Middleton, Seth Ennis)

8. “Made That Way” (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Scooter Carusoe)

9. “So Do I” (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin)

10. “Selfish” (Jordan Davis, Jason Gantt, Joshua Wade Door)

11. “Dreamed You Did” (Jordan Davis, Shane Minor, Jonathan Singleton)

12. “Leaving New Orleans” (Jordan Davis, Lonnie Fowler, David Frasier)