Photo: Courtesy Sony Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Maren Morris recently showed her love for Deanna Carter’s 1997 single, “Strawberry Wine.”

Related: Maren Morris Named Honorary Chairwoman for Texas Music Project

Morris’ cover was performed live at the launch of Dierks Bentley’s new Nashville bar, Whiskey Row over the weekend (Jan. 14). The theme of the night seemed to be the ’90s, leading Morris to tackle Carter’s tune (via CMT)

Congratulations Dierks Bentley on opening Whiskey Row!,” Morris posted on Instagram. “You always throw a damn good party, and I haven’t sung ‘Strawberry Wine’ since I was 10.”

Jon Pardi, the Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, and Morris’s fiance Ryan Hurd himself, also performed at the Whiskey Row launch.

See fan footage of the performance below.