Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

f you’re in the market for a new set of wheels, I’ve got a heck of a deal for you.

This 1995 Eagle 45′ tour bus is up for grabs on eBay for only $45,000. It may not seem like much, but this 11 bunk bus was once home to Tim McGraw at the height of 90s country greatness. Who wouldn’t want to own something that once belonged to Tim and Faith?

I