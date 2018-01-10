Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

 

Leave it to a Wisconsin-based retailer to slip up on a piece of Minnesota Vikings merchandise. The new owner of a woman’s T-shirt from a Kohl’s department store in Lino Lakes couldn’t be more proud of the inscription: “Skol Vickings.”

Mary Struwve was happy to spend the $27.20 (marked down from $34) on Sunday for the typographically challenged item with a Majestic manufacturer’s label. “I wanted to buy it because it was misspelled,” Struwve said. Struwve said a friend of hers found the same boo-boo on several of the shirts in a Mankato-area Kohl’s. She said her friend alerted a clerk “and they pulled the whole rack.”

