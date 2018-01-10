Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

As of recent, Lauren returned to the place where her and Thomas adopted their daughter Willa Gray, Uganda. Her latest post shows the true and graphic devastation that some children are going through and what 147 Million Orphans is doing to help.

“He is a total orphan, meaning no living relatives, he weighed about 12 pounds-yet he’s about 5 years old. The reason he looked like he did is because of complete malnourishment, he had no one to care for him. The community would put cassava root in a little bowl and he just sat there in the dirt with jiggers eating up his fingernails, no clothes and barely anything to eat.”