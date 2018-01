Photo: Harper Smith / Big Machine

Bonnaroo this year is June 7-10 in Manchester, TN. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am ET.

Headliners are Eminem, The Killers, and Muse. But, I’m looking at that second line, where the one and only Sturgill Simpson appears. Along with Sturgill, you’ll have Sheryl Crow, Tyler Childers, Midland, Old Crow Medicine Show, and more! Check out the lineup below