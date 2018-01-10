Photo: Sheryl Nields

The Daytona International Speedway announced that superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts will perform the pre-race show at the 60th annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 18th.

“Rascal Flatts has been around for nearly two decades, establishing itself as one of America’s most popular musical acts – in any genre,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “We are proud to have this outstanding trio on hand for our milestone 60th annual DAYTONA 500. We will have a great concert to precede “The Great American Race,” producing an extraordinary entertainment doubleheader for our fans.”

Anyone who has purchased a UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race pass for the Daytona 500 will be able to view Rascal Flatts’ DAYTONA 500 Pre-Race Show — as well as driver introductions — from the grass tri-oval area.