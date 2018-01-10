Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

“Telluride just makes you want to reach for your guitar,” described Bentley. “We all went out there and got completely off the grid…out of our normal element and the grind that happens on Music Row and it was, from the very get-go, magic. We’d wake up every morning, grab a coffee, take the gondola up, watch the sun come up over the mountains, and by 8:30 we were writing. We just wrote non-stop.”

His 9th studio album The Mountain is set for release sometime in early 2018.

“Obviously, the songs were written and recorded in the mountains. But it’s the mountain that we’re all faced with every day, and the struggle to put one foot in front of the other even when things are hard, that we all have in common. Looking back now, I think we were all searching for hope and optimism when we were writing this music.”