Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

According to Hollywood Life, daytime talk show host (I think, because I don’t really even know who she is) Wendy Williams is questioning as to whether or not Carrie Underwood had a facelift and lied about falling on her face.

“Did you hear about her? I really don’t know a whole bunch about it, but she allegedly fell down a bunch of steps at her house, broke her wrist,” Wendy said to her audience. “She released on Twitter that we may not recognize her when it’s all said and done. I don’t know what that means… an excuse for a face lift.”

Needless to say, people came to Carrie’s defense pretty quickly.

