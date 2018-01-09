According to Hollywood Life, daytime talk show host (I think, because I don’t really even know who she is) Wendy Williams is questioning as to whether or not Carrie Underwood had a facelift and lied about falling on her face.
“Did you hear about her? I really don’t know a whole bunch about it, but she allegedly fell down a bunch of steps at her house, broke her wrist,” Wendy said to her audience. “She released on Twitter that we may not recognize her when it’s all said and done. I don’t know what that means… an excuse for a face lift.”
Needless to say, people came to Carrie’s defense pretty quickly.
BACK OFF @WendyWilliams AND LEAVE @carrieunderwood ALONE
— Laura Lorenz (@LaLorenz) January 8, 2018
LMAO! @WendyWilliams has some nerve talking about @carrieunderwood when she's had more work done than @PimpMyRideUS ! Look in a real mirror b4 you talk crap. #theBeast
— Yvonne LaCour (@equalistgranny) January 8, 2018