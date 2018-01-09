Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

When one of Maren Morris‘ followers asked the highly acclaimed singer-songwriter for a little career advice — “Any tips for writers and singers planning a move there ready to work for a career like yours?” — she actually got an entire paragraph of career advice.

Morris took the time to share 11 very real tips for what to do and what not to do, including virtues from patience, to listening, to learning, to finding your tribe.

1. Be patient
2. Lose your ego
3. Be friendly
4. But not aggressive
5. Find your tribe
6. Listen
7. Learn from the best
8. Go to writers’ rounds
9. Go to meetings
10. Hole up and figure out why your favorite songs are your favorite songs
11. Wait

