3 for 3.

The country heartthrob nabbed his 3rd straight #1 single with “Like I Loved You.” Young wrote the GOLD-certified tune alongside Jesse Lee, which climbed to the top spot on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay Charts. It has remained at the top for the past three weeks.

“This was such awesome news to start the new year,” Young said. “I’m genuinely blown away and so thankful to my fans and Country radio for their continued support of my music.”