Not a good start to 2018 for Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox this morning. On his way to a hunting trip, his bus caught on fire while there was ammunition on board.

“My bus caught on fire this mornin on my way to a hunting trip. My brother Kevin and I got out. It happened so quick and could have been a different story if the ammunition would have caught fire. What a way to start 2018. Thank you lord for your covering this mornin!”