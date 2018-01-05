Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

Maren Morris has accepted an important role in her home state of Texas. The trailblazing country star is now honorary chairwoman for the Texas Music Project.

The main mission of the nonprofit organization is to “encourage, promote, produce, and advance music education programs” across the state of Texas. Morris participated in the organization through its songwriting camp when she was 16 years old, traveling to California with her peers to hone in on her songwriting skills.

“Education, songwriting, Texas, you blend those all together and that’s what the heart of me is and so to be the honorary chairman … is really incredible,” Morris says in accepting the position. She follows in the footsteps of previous honorary chairman Willie Nelson. “I like to represent Texas in any way, shape or form that I can, so this is a huge honor.”

Texas Music Project offers a variety of programs including music therapy, supplying instruments and music lessons to children battling deadly diseases at Texas Children’s Hospital and more.

“Making music dreams come true is what we at TMP are all about, and Maren’s story is just another in a long line of continued music education success stories. We can’t wait to see what more music Maren brings us and the help she can bring in spreading the word on saving the arts in Texas,” the organization says in a statement on their website.

Morris is nominated at the 2018 Grammy Awards in the category of Best Country Solo Performance for “I Could Use a Love Song.”