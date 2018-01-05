Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Anderson East‘s new song “Girlfriend” is about falling in love with another guy’s girl, and the adorable music video plays it all out. Spoiler alert: the other guy wins!

East wrote “Girlfriend” with Dave Cobb, Aaron Raitiere and Avicii. The horn-heavy blaster finds the raspy-voiced singer shouting, “I ain’t gonna say I’m sorry now / I think I’m in love with your girlfriend.” Early lyrics explain that even though Ms. Thing has a ring on her finger, he’s having a hard time fighting off temptation.

