DEVIN DAWSON – Twenty-eight years old and from Orangevale, Calif., Devin Dawson grew up just outside the gates of Folsom Prison, developing a lifelong attachment to Johnny Cash and the country music world; the singer also cites Credence Clearwater Revival and Alan Jackson among his musical inspirations. The Belmont University graduate first spent his time in Nashville writing songs for other artists, before signing with Warner Music Nashville and prepping his first major-label studio album, Dark Horse, due out on Jan. 19. Country fans may already be familiar with his single “All on Me”: It’s in the Top 20 on the country charts. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @zdevin

ASHLEY MCBRYDE – An Arkansas-born singer-songwriter with plenty of stories to tell. In 2011, McBryde released her debut album, Elsebound, largely flying under the radar until the release of her killer 2017 single “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” which earned a spot on many critics’ lists of the year’s best songs. Plain-spoken, sharp and one hell of a vocalist, McBryde is the latest in country music’s robust tradition of tough-as-nails, twangy chanteuses bringing incredible songwriting chops to the table. Fans of Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies and Patty Loveless will find plenty to love here. Follow on Twitter and Instagram @AshleyMcBryde

LANCO – A five-member band that includes lead singer and songwriter Brandon Lancaster, bassist Chandler Baldwin, multi-instrumentalist Jared Hampton, drummer Tripp Howell and lead guitarist Eric Steedly, all of whom hail from small towns across the South. Formerly known as Lancaster County, Lanco (now you get it!) are set to release their first full-length studio album, Hallelujah Nights, on Sony Music Nashville Jan. 19; all 11 tracks on the album were either co-written or entirely composed by frontman Lancaster, who worked as a songwriter in Nashville before forming Lanco. Country fans are likely already familiar with the band, as their single “Greatest Love Story” hit No. 1 on the country charts in early December. Follow them on Twitter and Instagram @lancomusic