According to a press release, Man of the Woods will feature collaborations with Chris Stapleton, along with other stars such as Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.

There has been a lot of buzz recently about whether or not Justin Timberlake would be crossing over to the country music world, and although I don’t think that is the case, it’s going to be an awesome duet with Chris Stapleton on the new album. They have been known to hangout together and, of course, nobody can forget their epic duet on the 2015 CMA Awards, which essentially put Stapleton on a rocket to becoming the superstar that he is today.

Needless to say, we’re pretty jacked.