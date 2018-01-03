Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Sugarland is back! Finally! The duo’s Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will reunite for a 2018 summer tour.

Their long-awaited reunion occurred late last year with the announcement of a new single, “Still the Same,” and shortly after they rang in 2018 with a special New Year’s Eve performance from Times Square.

Sugarland shared the exciting tour news via Twitter on Wednesday (Jan. 3):

And now for the moment we’ve certainly been waiting for… we are headed to a city near you this summer!!! Visit https://t.co/9IPLYQIDw9 to see the list of cities and sign up for the email newsletter for first dibs at tickets. Fan pre-sale begins January 9. pic.twitter.com/zGpqtdKvX7 — Sugarland (@Sugarlandmusic) January 3, 2018

While tour dates have yet to be revealed, the duo gave a lengthy listing of all the cities they’ll be visiting this summer. They will travel across the United States, visiting more than 40 cities spanning everywhere from California, North Dakota and Iowa to Texas, Florida and New York.

Sugarland’s 2018 Still the Same Tour Cities:



Allentown, Pa.

Anaheim, Calif.

Atlanta, Ga.

Augusta, Ga.

Bakersfield, Calif.

Bismarck, N.D.

Chicago, Ill.

Columbia, Md.

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Denver, Colo.

Des Moines, Iowa

Durant, Okla.

Gilford, N.H.

Grand Island, Neb.

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Green Bay, Wisc.

Greenville, S.C.

Huntsville, Ala.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Louisville, Ky.

Moline, Ill.

Nashville, Tenn.

Newark, N.J.

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

Omaha, Neb.

Pensacola, Fla.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Portland, Ore.

Raleigh, N.C.

Rapid City, S.D.

San Diego, Calif.

Santa Barbara, Calif.

Seattle, Wash.

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Spokane, Wash.

St. Louis, Mo.

St. Paul, Minn.

Sugarland, Texas

Toledo, Ohio

Tulsa, Okla.

Uncasville, Conn.

Verona, N.Y.

Wichita, Kan.

Worcester, Mass.

Youngstown, Ohio