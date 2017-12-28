'The Journey to Slowheart' is available today. I never knew that purposely taking a break from music, would bring me back to the core of why I fell in love with it in the first place. This picture was taken after my last wave of the trip. I had been in the water for probably 6 straight hours in some of the best surf I've ever had a chance to experience. I knew I wouldn't see this spot again for another year and Its almost impossible to put into words what I remember feeling in that moment. We never intended to make a documentary about these travels or the Slowheart record. Pj and I have been taking surf trips together for years…He just finally figured out how to turn on a camera and focus his energy on that instead of xbox. Thanks PJ (@lifeinrewindfilms) for being the friend you've been through the years and always shooting me straight. Hope you guys enjoy this! Cheers Watch with link in bio

A post shared by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:26pm PST