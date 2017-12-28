Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

KIP MOORE

'The Journey to Slowheart' is available today. I never knew that purposely taking a break from music, would bring me back to the core of why I fell in love with it in the first place. This picture was taken after my last wave of the trip. I had been in the water for probably 6 straight hours in some of the best surf I've ever had a chance to experience. I knew I wouldn't see this spot again for another year and Its almost impossible to put into words what I remember feeling in that moment. We never intended to make a documentary about these travels or the Slowheart record. Pj and I have been taking surf trips together for years…He just finally figured out how to turn on a camera and focus his energy on that instead of xbox. Thanks PJ (@lifeinrewindfilms) for being the friend you've been through the years and always shooting me straight. Hope you guys enjoy this! Cheers Watch with link in bio

TIM MCGRAW

Big ol hog fish!

LUKE BRYAN

DUSTIN LYNCH

SAM HUNT

sam hunt shirtless beach photos hawaii september 2016 Warm Up With Shirtless Photos Of Your Favorite Male Country Stars

JAKE OWEN

#seafoamgreen Thanks @chaserice for the help on the new vid. 📹

DIERKS BENTLEY

dierks Warm Up With Shirtless Photos Of Your Favorite Male Country Stars

 

BILLY CURRINGTON

whered everybody go #preIrma

TYLER HUBBARD – FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

2f8f08ed6a067fc8b4c80a36866ecba4 florida georgia line Warm Up With Shirtless Photos Of Your Favorite Male Country Stars

 

CHASE RICE

Best mates.

BRANTLEY GILBERT

 

CHRIS LANE

 

BRETT ELDREDGE 

Space goggles…how unreal was that?! #eclipse

KENNY CHESNEY

6a00d8341c730253ef0120a5048e3d970b 800wi Warm Up With Shirtless Photos Of Your Favorite Male Country Stars

 

 

 

 

