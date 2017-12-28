Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

Thomas Rhett has already set himself up for a thrilling 2018 with a massive tour, but he’s adding another ambitious goal to his New Year’s resolution list: become a pilot.

In an interview with his label Big Machine Label Group, Rhett shares that he wants to get his pilot’s license. He and good friend Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line have discussed getting their licenses to fly together, but Rhett’s not sure he’ll venture too far away from home.

“Something that I want to learn how to do, I really want to get my pilot’s license. Me and Tyler Hubbard have been talking about doing it together, but real easy stuff, like just flying around Nashville,” the singer explains. “I don’t think I would ever want to fly myself to a show or anything like that, but just real chill flying.”

Rhett will soar in the new year one way or another. He’s scored himself a nomination at the 2018 Grammy Awards — he’s up for Best Country Album for Life Changes, which became the first country album in 2017 to top the Billboard 200 and his first No. 1 on the all-genre chart.

He’ll follow the success of his album with a tour of the same name that launches on April 5 and continues through the fall. He’ll bring a handful of the genre’s brightest burgeoning stars along with him, including Brett Young, Midland, Carly Pearce, Jillian Jacqueline and Russell Dickerson.