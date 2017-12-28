Florida Georgia Line will be ringing in the new year as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018 on ABC.

The country superstars will perform their current single, “Smooth,” as well as two of their cross-genre collaborations — Bebe Rexha’s “Meant to Be” and Hailee Steinfeld’s “Let Me Go.” Florida Georgia Line’s set will be broadcast from the Hollywood Party in Los Angeles on Dec. 31. They join previously-announced country act Kane Brown as well as Kelly Clarkson, BTS, Fitz and the Tantrums, Khalid, Marshmello, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth.

The event begins at 8PM ET on Dec. 31, shooting coast to coast from L.A. and New York’s Times Square.

FGL and Brown aren’t the only country singers who will appear. Sugarland — who recently announced their return as a duo with a new single “Still the Same” — will perform live from New York that night. Nick Jonas and Camilla Cabello have also been tapped to perform.

Florida Georgia Line are currently in the studio with the promise of new music in 2018.