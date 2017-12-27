Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

My forever girls. // 📸 @josephllanes

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Megan Boardman

photo booth or it didn’t happen 👰🏼🤵🏻 #happilyevansafter

A post shared by Megan Boardman (@goodmegan) on

Jensen Nicolaisen

Madison Moore

Carla Denham, Kelsea’s mom

My glamour girl junior 😊

A post shared by Carla Denham (@carladenham55) on

Grace Black

& Kelly Bolton, on the far right

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From BUZ'N @ 102.9

Get The App
Vote Your Top Songs!

Listen Live