My forever girls. // 📸 @josephllanes
A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 26, 2017 at 7:45am PST
photo booth or it didn’t happen 👰🏼🤵🏻 #happilyevansafter
A post shared by Megan Boardman (@goodmegan) on Dec 27, 2017 at 3:40am PST
All the nostalgia being back on the road this weekend with my favorite human. Forever J-merch. Always.
A post shared by Jensen Nicolaisen (@janicolaisen) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:06pm PST
Happy birthday to this QUEEN. Can't wait to celebrate you this weekend! 🍾🎉🎰
A post shared by Madison Moore (@madiimoore) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:36am PDT
My glamour girl junior 😊
A post shared by Carla Denham (@carladenham55) on Dec 15, 2017 at 2:02pm PST
Celebrating this babe with these amazing babes (jlo included) over the weekend was literally the best! #kbmethermate
A post shared by Grace Black (@gracieblack) on Sep 17, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT
wine with friends in low places ready to hear the thunder roll and dance like we’re in Baton Rouge and don’t plan on goin down til the sun comes up. Signing off with x’s & o’s. //. @trishayearwood @garthbrooks TONIGHT!!
A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:02pm PST
