We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood. Born today at 11:14am, at 7 lbs 6 oz, 19 in. She is named after both of her grandmothers. Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!

A post shared by Dave Haywood (@davehaywoodla) on Dec 22, 2017 at 1:51pm PST