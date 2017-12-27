As 2017 comes to an end, it’s time to open up and hand out some superlatives. Throughout this year, these artists have really stood out.

Most Likely To Succeed – Luke Combs

Best Beard – Chris Stapleton

Cutest Couple – Kelsea Ballerini +Morgan Evans

Most Bada** Ink – Brantley Gilbert

Best Dad – Thomas Rhett

Not Afraid To Speak Their Mind – Miranda Lambert

Class Clown – Brett Eldredge

Most Likely To Get In Trouble – Florida Georgia Line

Best Dressed (Guy) – Midland

Best Dressed (Girl) – Carrie Underwood

Best Smile – Dustin Lynch

Star Athlete – Tim McGraw

Best Bromance – Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton

Most Likely To Ditch Class – Kip Moore

Best Celebrity Look-A-Like – Brett Young (Matthew McConaughey and Paul Walker)