As 2017 comes to an end, it’s time to open up and hand out some superlatives. Throughout this year, these artists have really stood out.
Most Likely To Succeed – Luke Combs
Best Beard – Chris Stapleton
Cutest Couple – Kelsea Ballerini +Morgan Evans
Most Bada** Ink – Brantley Gilbert
Best Dad – Thomas Rhett
Not Afraid To Speak Their Mind – Miranda Lambert
Class Clown – Brett Eldredge
Most Likely To Get In Trouble – Florida Georgia Line
Best Dressed (Guy) – Midland
Best Dressed (Girl) – Carrie Underwood
Best Smile – Dustin Lynch
Star Athlete – Tim McGraw
Best Bromance – Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton
Most Likely To Ditch Class – Kip Moore
Best Celebrity Look-A-Like – Brett Young (Matthew McConaughey and Paul Walker)