As 2017 comes to an end, it’s time to open up and hand out some superlatives. Throughout this year, these artists have really stood out.

 

Most Likely To Succeed – Luke Combs

buznbreakingnow december concert 105 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Best Beard – Chris Stapleton

chris stapleton scott kirkland picturegroup sipa usa today 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Cutest Couple – Kelsea Ballerini +Morgan Evans

usatsi 10397194 e1513895638831 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Most Bada** Ink – Brantley Gilbert

brantleygilbert 1024x576 e1514394004433 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Best Dad – Thomas Rhett

thomas rhett dan macmedan usa today 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Not Afraid To Speak Their Mind – Miranda Lambert

miranad lambert tonya wise sipa usa today 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Class Clown – Brett Eldredge

brett eldredge larry mccormack the tennessean via usa today network 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Most Likely To Get In Trouble – Florida Georgia Line

usatsi 10348234 e1513894951776 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Best Dressed (Guy) – Midland

gettyimages 693580424 1503409857017 64636744 ver1 0 640 480 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Best Dressed (Girl) – Carrie Underwood

sipa 21541253 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Best Smile – Dustin Lynch

usatsi 10397190 e1514394368548 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Star Athlete – Tim McGraw 

usatsi 10357351 1 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Best Bromance – Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton

13be817cedd82109b01adff1557dfec6 luke bryans blake shelton 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Most Likely To Ditch Class – Kip Moore

usatsi 9536115 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

Best Celebrity Look-A-Like – Brett Young (Matthew McConaughey  and Paul Walker)

photo 2017 Country Music Yearbook: Class Clown, Best Beard, And More!

 

 

