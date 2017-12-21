Christmas is a time for odd family traditions to take center stage, which is a phenomenon that often rears its head in musical/band families as well. The guys in Rascal Flatts are certainly no strangers to spending a lot of time together, so it stands to reason they probably have some holiday habits in common.
Indeed: In an interview with Taste of Country, singer Gary LeVox caused some confusion by noting the following: “We all put on the same pajamas.”
“Match. We match each other,” explains Joe Don Rooney.
Oh. Okay, then, but there are still a few questions, here…Such as, what do these well-coordinated jammies happen to look like?
“Every year it’s different,” explains Jay DeMarcus. “The wives usually pick out a set for the kids and the parents to match.”
Wait a minute. So you mean …?
DeMarcus confirms: “We don’t match each other. We match family.”
Finally! We got that cleared up. Phew!
While we’re glad to know that PJ coordination is kept as a private family activity, we’re also glad to know that Rascal Flatts are continuing a successful run. The trio’s latest album, Back to Us, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 11 on the all-genre Billboard 200 in 2017; and they completed a multi-date Vegas residency in October.