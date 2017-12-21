Photo: Allister Ann

By Scott T. Sterling

Eighteen years after Kenny Chesney released “You Had Me at Hello,” the song’s lyrics came to life at one of his Nashville concerts.

Related: Kenny Chesney Has Rescued More Than 250 Animals Abandoned After Hurricanes

The magical love story between Holly Hammonds and Army Capt. R.J. Edwards sparked at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in March 2015, which she shared with the Tennessean.

Hammonds and a friend were there seeing Chesney for the second night in a row when from a section in the lower bowl when she caught Edwards eye, who was on the main floor with some friends.

After flirting through the concert, Edwards gave Hammonds a wave, inspiring her to give him her phone number in a clever and effective way: flashing the numbers at him one at a time using her fingers.

Edwards’ mom didn’t raise no fool, so he quickly texted her, and the pair made plans to meet at a local bar after the show. Ironically, the two met at the bar to discover that neither of them drink alcohol. The rest, as they say, is history.

When Edwards was moved to ask Hammonds for her hand in marriage earlier this year, he arranged an elaborate proposal at Bridgestone Arena. Getting down on one knee on the arena’s icy main floor (it’s the Nashville Predators’ home ice), the moment was captured on video and quickly went viral.

The news of the couple’s love story has reached Chesney, who has offered the young lovers’ free tickets and full VIP treatment for any upcoming show.

“We are so blessed that God brought us together in such a unique way,” Hammonds said, with the couple’s wedding set for May 5. “We can’t wait to see the future he has planned for us!”