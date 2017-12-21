Wine, cheese, and crackers. They’re the perfect combination for a picnic in the park. Drunk Jelly is a wine jelly company that kills two birds with one stone.

Drunk Jelly will “take your charcuterie game to the next level. It’s the perfect pair for your favorite breads, meats, crackers and cheeses to elevate your next dinner party, wine club or personal snack time,” according to their site.

Whether you love a good white or red, they have something you’ll like. They offer Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Moscato, Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay.

Unfortunately, they are non-alcoholic, but this is something different to have on your shelf. Which flavor do you want to try?

screen shot 2017 12 20 at 8 06 58 pm Drunk Jelly Is Perfect For Wine Lovers In The Morning

