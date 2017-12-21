(credit: Adam Grim for BUZN1029.com)

Brothers Osborne performed a special concert for truck drivers in the Nevada desert last week.

Staged at Whiskey Pete’s Truck Stop just outside Las Vegas – one of the nation’s largest truck stops – the duo surprised drivers with a country-themed holiday party as a way of saying thanks during the trucking industry’s busiest season of the year.

The event, presented by Verizon Telematics, featured an acoustic set of the award-winning duo’s hits, including “It Ain’t My Fault” and “Stay a Little Longer,” plus a free hot meal to help the drivers recharge for the road.

Brothers Osborne recently won their second straight CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year and are nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards for Best Duo/Group Performance for “It Ain’t My Fault.” They are currently readying a new album for release next year.