Credit: Larry McCormack/The Tennessean

Michael Ray was arrested early Wednesday morning at a McDonald’s in Eustis, Fla., for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

It happened early Wednesday morning after Ray’s 2012 Jeep crashed into the car in front of him at the McDonald’s drive-thru. The Orlando Sentinel quotes the arrest report in saying Ray claimed his foot slipped off the pedal, causing him to hit a 2016 blue Toyota Scion in front of him.

The arresting officer said, “While speaking to Michael I noticed he had blood shot eyes, slurred speech, he stumbled while walking and smelled of alcohol … he said he was coming from a bar in Tavares.” Police found a bottle with liquid inside which Ray said was his “weed oil.”

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office he is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $6,000 bond and has a court date set for Jan. 18. The possession of marijuana charge was for “THC Hash Oil.”